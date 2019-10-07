Home

Elaine Thomas Crump, 80, of Gwynedd, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Born Nov. 2, 1938, in Scranton, Pa., to Willard and Helen (Naegely) Thomas, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Crump, in 2003.

Surviving are four sons, D. Blair (Beth), of Darien, Conn.; Gregg (Tricia) Crump, of Ambler, Pa.; Glenn (Connie) Crump, of Paoli, Pa.; and Chadd (Erin) Crump, of Blue Bell, Pa.; also 10 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, on Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Interment will be private.

Remembrances to the at . Arrangements by Kirk and Nice Inc., kirkandniceinc.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019
