Eleanor A. Krupka, 90, our loving mother and grandmother, was called back home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 23. She was born and raised in the Keyser Valley and Park Place areas of Scranton. She was the daughter of the late Rose Palla and Stephen Lahotsky. She graduated from Scranton Technical School in 1947. She spent 40-plus years working at the Jaunty Fabric Corp. Her next founding adventure where she learned so much about the history of coal mining and Lackawanna County was at the Anthracite Heritage Museum.



She married John G. Krupka on Feb. 7, 1948. For 35 years together, they spent time with family and friends at their summer home in Lake Ariel. She was also an avid animal lover. Her most beloved animals were Lady, Hans, Sheba, Ivory, Misty and Lily. In her spare time, she loved to cook the best home-cooked meals, fish and garden and in her more recent years she was a big fan of game shows, football and Blue Bloods.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Krupka; brothers and sisters, Joe Lahotsky, Betty Rafter, Kay Boyarsky and Eugene Lahotsky.



She is survived by her son, John Krupka; and grandchildren, Jacqueline Krupka; Christina Cassidy and husband, Jim; and Julie Krupka; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the doctors and staff on sixth floor at Geisinger Community Medical Center for their kindheartedness and compassion in caring for their mom and grandmother in her final days.



The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

