Eleanor A. Kurosky, 87, of Montrose, died Friday at her home.



Born July 27, 1931, in Bridgewater Twp., daughter of the late John A. and Margaret A. Bell Petersen, Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Susquehanna County. She worked the family farm until 1974. She was a supervisor for 15 years at Harper & Row book warehouse, worked for 30 years as deputy director at the Susquehanna County Planning and Development office, and was a Bridgewater Twp. auditor for many years. Eleanor was a member of Holy Name of Mary Church for 64 years, lifetime Republican and member of the Susquehanna County Republican Women, where she held many offices and was awarded the Jack Masters Lifetime Achievement Award. Above all, Eleanor was a devoted daughter and sister.



Surviving are her daughter and friend, Cheryl J. Kurosky and Bruce Bishop; sister, Ruth Vandermark; special nephew, Wayne Vandermark; aunt, Helen Petersen; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her faithful companion, "Brownie."



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Holy Name of Mary Church, with the Rev. Casimir Stanis of St. Brigid's Parish officiating. Interment will be in the Montrose Cemetery.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home. Donations in Eleanor's name may be made to Montrose Minute Men, P.O. Box 461, Montrose, PA; or Holy Name of Mary Church, 278 S. Main St., Montrose, PA 18801.

232 South Main St.

Montrose , PA 18801

