Eleanor Daffaro Russoniello, 100, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Vincent Russoniello, on Jan. 7, 1988.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Daniel and Maria Bin Daffaro, she was a member of St. Paul's Church in Scranton, of which her late husband was an architect.
Eleanor was a graduate of Blakely High School and a proud magna cum laude graduate of then Marywood College, one of her most cherished achievements which she mentioned frequently. She was very grateful to have the opportunity to attend college at a time when many women did not. At Marywood, she served as a contributor and editor of the Marywood Bayleaf Magazine. She was an excellent student throughout her years of education, and up until a few years ago, could recite lengthy poetry from memory from beginning to end. Eleanor worked briefly for a time in the advertising department of the former Globe Store, and as a substitute English teacher, but beginning with the birth of her first child in 1950, she stayed home to raise her five children, of whom she was exceptionally proud.
Eleanor was an avid reader throughout her life. She and her late husband, Louis, also enjoyed many games of bridge with their very close friends. Her Italian cooking was outstanding and her manicotti, sauce and meatballs were among the best on this planet. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her and she also considered her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law as her own children. She was the matriarch of the family and held everyone together during the tragic death of her husband in an automobile accident and early deaths of her daughter, Maria, and daughter-in-law, Grace. She conducted her life with strength and grace and was loved and admired by all who knew her.
Surviving are her children, Vincent and wife, Maria, Moscow, Pa.; Mark and wife, Alice Mroczka, Arlington, Mass.; Daniel, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.; daughter, Ilaina Clement and husband, Dr. Ron Clement, Sacramento, Calif.; and son-in-law, Russell Lewis, Bloomsburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Gina Russoniello Tiwari, Michael and Daniel Russoniello, Andrea Russoniello, Leah Clement Lucania and Stephen Clement; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Russoniello Lewis; daughter-in-law, Grace Cascio Russoniello; and sisters, Viola Daffaro and Anna Chowanec.
Eleanor's family would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Sal Lawrence Jr. and his late father for a lifetime of care. Special thanks to the staff of Elan Gardens and most recently the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., as well as her private caretakers, Eve, Debbie, Becky and Diane. We are grateful for the many hours of love they shared with Mom and Grandma.
Due to the current health crisis, burial services will be private at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, conducted by the Rev. Robert J. Simon.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home, Moscow, Pa.
