Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Dardzinski Mullen

Send Flowers
Eleanor Dardzinski Mullen Obituary

Eleanor Dardzinski Mullen, 86, of Jessup, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Robert T. Mullen, who died in February, 1987.

Born in Throop, daughter of the late Mitchell and Mary Dardzinski, she was a graduate of Throop High School and the Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing. Before retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse.

Surviving are three daughters, Anne Mullen Kimberlin, California, Md.; Joan Mullen Jones and husband, Michael, Alexandria, Va.; and Mary Rakos and husband, Michael, Dallas, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Doris Aronica, Mount Cobb; two sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Dardzinski, Bowie, Md.; and Andrea Darden, Burke, Va.; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Mitchell, Stanley, Joseph and Ralph; a sister, Anna Gretzula; a sister-in-law, Lucille Darden; and brothers-in-law, Andrew Gretzula and Steve Aronica.

The funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuner

alhomes.com.


Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -