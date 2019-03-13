Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor E. Morasky. View Sign

Eleanor E. Morasky of Jessup died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after a brief illness.



Born in Pittston, daughter of the late Anna Fabian and Charles Morasky, she was a graduate of Dupont High School and lived there most of her life until moving to Jessup to be near her family. Before retirement in 1993, she was a dietary aide at the Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, for 25 years. She spent most of her time enjoying the love of her family, gardening, flowers, animals and especially polka dancing.



She is survived by a nephew, Robert Sean Gavin and wife, Kimberly, of Jessup; several grandnieces and grandnephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Helen and Dorothy; a brother, Vincent; and a niece, Bernadette Gavin.



The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no local calling hours per Eleanor's request. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Peter P. Dohanich Funeral Home Inc., 2203 Avenue Z, Brooklyn, NY 11235.

