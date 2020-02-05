|
Eleanor E. Pocius, 92, of Scranton, went to her place in heaven on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She enjoyed over 55 years of marriage with her loving husband and best friend, John Pocius, who passed away March 7, 2004. She was the greatest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of all time.
Eleanor was born in Scranton to the late Felix and Martha (Martinkus) Yanusas on Oct. 25, 1927. She graduated from West Scranton High School in 1944. Eleanor worked her entire adult life, including Eureka Printing and the E-Z Shop Market on Jackson Street. She then found her dream job with the Scranton School District at Hamilton and Lincoln-Jackson schools before capping 37 years of service, retiring as secretary to the principal at West Intermediate School.
She was a founding member of St. Michael's R.C. Church in West Scranton. Upon its closing, she became a parishioner of St. Patrick's R.C. Church, where she served as lector, Eucharistic minister and treasurer of the Society of the Faithful. During her husband John's service on the Scranton Police Department, Eleanor served as president of the FOP Ladies Auxiliary. She was also Democratic committeewoman for Ward 5, District 3 in West Scranton, for many years.
Eleanor was a truly generous person to all she encountered in her life. No child ever went without lunch at school or needed a coat that didn't receive one the next day. Her Catholic faith was always worn as a bright badge on her chest. She was a faithful follower of Mother Angelica and even traveled to Hanceville, Ala., on a pilgrimage to her beautiful shrine.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mountain View Alcore Unit for all the kindness and care given to Eleanor during her time spent there, and to the families of other residents who became part of our family. A special thank you to her roommate, Mary Fedor, and her family who blended in perfectly with our family and made the last six years truly memorable.
Eleanor is survived by her son, John (Jack) Pocius (Cathy), Minooka; daughters, Judy Bomrad (Joe), Scranton; Terri Gabriel (Mike), Scranton; grandchildren, Kara Pocius Hyman (Rich), Kate Pocius Boland (John), Sarah Bomrad; Major Randy Gabriel, USMC (Meredith); Dr. Michael Gabriel (fiancée, Kendall); great-grandchildren, Abby, Jack, Rylee and Luke Hyman; Charlie, Ellie and Molly Boland; brother, Joseph Yanusas (Evie), Scranton; sister, Marie Cofield, Old Forge; sister-in-law, Violet Pocius, Scranton; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by sister, Leona Walsh, in 2019; and all of her brothers and sisters-in-law.
The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment will take place in the Cathedral Cemetery. All those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Food Pantry, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020