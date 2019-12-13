|
Eleanor Fitzsimmons King, 95, of Scranton, passed peacefully in her homestead on Wednesday morning. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Michael King.
Born April 2, 1924, daughter of the late Frank and Mae Fitzsimmons, she was a lifelong resident of Scranton. She was a graduate of St. Paul's High School and was a member of St. Paul's Parish. Eleanor worked at the Scranton Spring Brook Water Co., however the job she loved most was working at Krispy Kreme Donut for 26 years. A loving wife, devoted mother and mother-in-law, she considered herself blessed to have three grandchildren who lovingly called her Lala. Eleanor thoroughly enjoyed her life. She cherished every moment with her family and her Sunday night card games with "The Clubbies." She was very proud of the legacy she leaves behind.
Surviving are her children, Eileen King, Scranton; Michael Patrick King, Los Angeles; Ellen Cook and husband, Tim, Ship Bottom, N.J.; and Patti Beasley and husband, Richard, Dunmore; grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Cook, Los Angeles; and Rachel Beasley and fiancé, Bobby Cunningham; her loving dog, Fiona; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Eleanor has touched so many people's lives it would be impossible to name them all, so take a moment and think of your favorite Eleanor/Fitz memory. Know she is taking all those memories with her.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mae Dougherty; and brother, Robert Fitzsimmons.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, especially Shelly Powell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catherine McAuley Center, 430 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019