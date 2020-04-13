|
Eleanor G. Barone, age 97, of Scranton, passed away on April 3 at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania. Born March 7, 1923, in Dickson City, she was a daughter of John and Caroline (Frankiewicz) Gurney, a lifelong resident of Dickson City and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church.
Eleanor was a graduate of Dickson City High School, class of 1940, retired from Harper & Row Publishers and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved crocheting, arts and crafts, reading and traveling. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6082, Peckville.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Barone and son, Anthony M. Barone; eight siblings, Marion Brown, Genevieve Zukowsky, Irene Daskiewicz, Adeline Hall, DeSales Sweet, Wanda Childress, and Natalie and Gertrude Gurney. She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Nealon (Jack Nealon) of Harrisburg; daughter-in-law, Colleen Barone of East Stroudsburg; grandson and granddaughter, three great-grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the circumstances surrounding our community, and keeping everyone's health and safety in mind, the funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Jewish Home for the excellent care they gave Eleanor during her stay there.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Lupus Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020