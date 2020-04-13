Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Barone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor G. Barone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor G. Barone Obituary
Eleanor G. Barone, age 97, of Scranton, passed away on April 3 at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania. Born March 7, 1923, in Dickson City, she was a daughter of John and Caroline (Frankiewicz) Gurney, a lifelong resident of Dickson City and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church.

Eleanor was a graduate of Dickson City High School, class of 1940, retired from Harper & Row Publishers and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved crocheting, arts and crafts, reading and traveling. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6082, Peckville.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Barone and son, Anthony M. Barone; eight siblings, Marion Brown, Genevieve Zukowsky, Irene Daskiewicz, Adeline Hall, DeSales Sweet, Wanda Childress, and Natalie and Gertrude Gurney. She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Nealon (Jack Nealon) of Harrisburg; daughter-in-law, Colleen Barone of East Stroudsburg; grandson and granddaughter, three great-grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the circumstances surrounding our community, and keeping everyone's health and safety in mind, the funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Jewish Home for the excellent care they gave Eleanor during her stay there.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Lupus Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -