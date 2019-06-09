|
|
Eleanor R. Koulaky, 94, died June 3, 2019.
She was born in Taylor, Oct. 1, 1924, to the late William and Ann Rist. Eleanor resided in Lakeland, Fla., with her husband, John Koulaky, who passed away in 2002. Prior to moving to Lakeland in 1988, she lived in Prospect Park, N.J., where she worked at the Haband Co. for more than 20 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Koulaky (Robert) Ammeraal, of Lakeland; and 29 nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Hayden, John, Raymond, Billy, Warren and Bobby Rist; sisters, Sharon Fuschetti, Betty Smith, Mae Cole and Jean Beecham; in-laws, Jimmy Koulaky and Betty Koulaky McAllister.
A memorial service will be Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, and 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810. Inurnment will take place at Serenity Garden Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2019