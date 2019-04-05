Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Lanuti. View Sign

Eleanor Lanuti, 87, of Eynon, died peacefully Tuesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center surrounded by her family. Her husband was James T. Lanuti, who passed away in 2007. The couple was married for 58 years.



Born in Sturges, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Viola Patton Schwartztrauber. Eleanor attended Archbald High School and was employed in the garment industry as a professional seamstress prior to her retirement.



Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were at the center of her life. She never missed one of their events.



Surviving are a daughter, Linda Healey and husband, Donald, Olyphant; her grandchildren, Donald Jr. and wife, Chris, Olyphant; David and wife, Christy, Eynon; and Brenda Borrelli and husband, Kevin, Dickson City; her great-grandchildren, Donald III, Ashlyn, Alli and Madison Healey; Jacob and Cassidy Borrelli; twin sisters, Madelyn Randall, Dunmore; and Marilyn Slezak, Covington Twp.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and Ronald Schwartztrauber; and two sisters, Gladys Lucas and Sandra Jaggars.



The funeral will be on Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Entombment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Carbondale.



Viewing hours will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, Pa.



1019 Main St

Peckville , PA 18452

