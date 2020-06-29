Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Lisiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Lisiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Lisiak Obituary

Eleanor Lisiak, Scott Twp., died Sunday morning at Mid Valley Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lisiak.

Born Jan. 10, 1930, in Olyphant, daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Sova Korona, she was employed as an inspector at Lockheed Martin (Weston) for 32 years before retiring and was a member of St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale.

Eleanor's family was the love of her life, and she loved spending time with her family and friends, playing cards and games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and especially baking and cooking her specialty nut bread/poppyseed, pierogies and pigs in the blanket for all the family summer, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas parties.

Surviving are a son, Michael, Scott Twp.; two daughters, Diane Adams and Arlene Bednash, Scott Twp.; seven grandchildren, Kelly Smith, Heather McGonigle, Leah Rosenkrans, Derek Drake, Brianna Bednash, Michael Lisiak III and Matthew Bednash; and eight great-grandchildren, Tony, Madison, Ava, Ella, Liam, Chase, Riley and Freya.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Wiacek, Ann Kevett, Margaret Harney and Elizabeth Korona; and two brothers, Albert (her twin), and Andy.

Friends may call Thursday from 9 a.m until the time of service at 10 for the funeral Mass at St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale.

Social distancing measures must be followed along with wearing a mask at the church. Interment, Valley View Cemetery, Scott Township.  

Arrangements made by, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -