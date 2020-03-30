|
|
Eleanor M. (Graham) Burger 97, of Scranton, died Saturday at Marywood Heights Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation Independent Living. She was the widow of Gerald Burger, who died Jan. 4, 1983.
Born Aug. 11, 1922, in Scranton, daughter of the late Patrick and Matilda Fabri Graham, she was educated in Scranton schools and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton.
Eleanor was a devoted and loving mother to her only daughter, Rosemary. She was a lover of music, especially her favorite Daniel O'Donnell, which brought her great comfort in her final years. The family will be forever grateful to the caring staff at Marywood Heights who took such exceptional care of Eleanor, most especially in her final days.
Surviving are her daughter, Rosemary Burger, Scranton; along with nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick, Jerry and Robert Graham; and a sister, Maureen Graham McAllister.
Due to current circumstances, Mass will be celebrated at a date and time to be determined in the chapel at Marywood Heights with interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to whatever charity speaks to the giver's heart.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 30, 2020