Eleanor M. Jenesky of Dunmore died Tuesday at the Allied Hospice Center. She was the widow of Alfred Jenesky, who died in 2000. They were married for 51 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Gertrude Taylor Barrett, she attended Scranton Technical High School. Eleanor was a talented seamstress who worked in the local garment industry. She was also a cook at Central City Head Start. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Church.
Eleanor was loved by all who knew her. She cherished time with family and friends and was known to have the best stories. Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed.
Eleanor's family would like to thank the staff of Allied Services 2 South and Allied Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Surviving are children, Maureen Flaherty and husband, John, Taylor; and A.J. Jenesky and wife, Lynne, Lake Wynonah; grandchildren, John Flaherty, Nicole Godino, Caitlin Digwood, Brittany Flaherty, Tim Jenesky, Eric Jenesky and Allison Jenesky; great-grandchildren, Nick, Emily, Samantha, Matt, Cooper and Tanner; several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday from 9:30 until Mass time in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020