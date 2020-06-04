|
Eleanor M. Zayac Horvath, 86, a resident of Covington Twp., died Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was the widow of Joseph E. Horvath, who died March 20, 2012.
Born in Dunmore, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mary Shukal Zayac and George Zayac. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and attended Penn State University. She was retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot where she was employed as a compensation administrator and management analyst. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Scranton.
Surviving are a son, Charles and wife, Julie, Florida; daughter, Lynneann Washlick, West Chester, Pa.; and daughter, Lisa Marie, Scranton, Pa.; three grandchildren, Mathew, Michael and Mary Rose, who she loved dearly. She is also survived by two sisters, Catherine Toomey and Charlotte Mallis, Berlin, Md. She was preceded in death by brother, George Zayac; and sister, Gloria Nahlen. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
In her younger years she was active in her community with the Girl Scouts, Fire Company and American Legion organizations. She was a past chairman of the Covington Twp. Sewer Authority and was primary in obtaining a federal grant that lowered the fees. She was a lifelong member of the DAV, VFW and a member of the Gouldsboro American Legion, as well as various environmental organizations.
The funeral will be Friday, June 5, with entombment at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine's Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and Masses may go to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.
Arrangements, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020