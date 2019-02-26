Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Mahalik. View Sign

Eleanor Mahalik, 89, of Dickson City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, at Regional Hospital, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley A Mahalik Jr., on March 23, 1996.



Born June 22, 1929, in Dickson City, Eleanor was the daughter of the late George and Anna Legus Fallat. She graduated as valedictorian from Dickson City High School, class of 1947, and was a parishioner of St. Adalbert's PNCC, where she was a member of the Women's Society of the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament, a member of the Lutnia Choir, director of the parish committee and parish treasurer for many years. Eleanor was also a member of American Legion Post 665 Ladies Auxiliary.



Eleanor was a devoted wife and mother, and loved singing in the choir, taking part in the parish picnics and organizing parish pierogi sales.



Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Gloria and husband, Michael Yanick, Raeford, N.C.; her two sons, Stanley III and wife, Karen, Olyphant; and George and wife, Ann, Middletown; her grandchildren, Katherine Yanick, Dickson City; Ann and husband, Rick Rondomanski Jr., Scranton; Michael Yanick Jr. and wife, Amy, Raeford; Christopher Mahalik and wife, Alexa, Olyphant; Aaron Mahalik, California; Paul Mahalik, Reading, Pa.; and her great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Yanick, Raeford; her sisters, Mary Ann Siconolfi, Moscow, Pa.; and Susan Vaughan, New Jersey; and her brothers/sisters-in-law, Robert and wife, Ann Marie Mahalik, Texas; and William and wife, Betty Mahalik, New Jersey; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Eleanor was also preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas; her brothers-in-law, Dominick Siconolfi and Herb Vaughan; and her sister-in-law, Kay Fallat.



Eleanor's funeral will be Thursday, Feb. 28, at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass at St. Adalbert's PNCC at 10. Friends may call Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m., with a Christian wake service at 7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Adalbert's Endowment Fund.

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

