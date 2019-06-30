Eleanor Marion Deak Phillips, 93, of Sundance, Wyo. and Yuma, Ariz., died June 18 at Yuma Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Lewis L. Phillips.



Born in Jermyn, daughter of the late John and Beatrice Hockin Deak, Eleanor graduated from Jermyn High School, attended business college and worked as a legal secretary in Washington, D.C. She and her husband retired to Sundance and managed the WF Cattle Ranch.



She created many beautiful pieces of jewelry using turquoise and other natural stones. She loved traveling and caring for Suzie the dog and her cats.



She is survived by sister, Sarah (Peter) Jubinski; sister-in-law, Linda Deak; nephew, Peter Daniel (Jean) Jubinski; niece, Beatrice Kephart; Ronald (Teresa) Deak; great-nieces, Samantha Kephart and Rachel (Josh) Brown; great-nephew, Matthew Kephart; great-great-niece, Amelia Brown; and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Deak.



A calling hour will be held Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 308 Walnut St., Jermyn, with the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk officiating. Interment, St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery.



Contributions may be made to the church or to St. Tikhon's Seminary Library Endowment. Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019