Eleanor Kent McClelland, 99, formerly of Carbondale, died on Tuesday at Steuben Center in Bath, New York, after a short illness.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the wife of the late Charles McClelland and the daughter of the late Zeno N. and Anna Thursby Kent of Carbondale. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and a graduate of Scranton-Lackawanna Business College. She was a well-known legal secretary in the Carbondale/Scranton area, last employed by attorney Sean P. McGraw of Carbondale, and previously employed by several lawyers, including the late Walter W. O'Hara and Robert Martin, attorneys of Carbondale; the late David Boyd of Honesdale; and the late Daniel Henry Jenkins and James J. Ligi of Scranton. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bath, New York, and a former member and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.
Surviving are a daughter, Jean, wife of Trafford L-M. Doherty, of Hammondsport, New York; a son, Philip M. McClelland, and his wife, Karen Banos, of Philadelphia; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Doherty Bjarning, wife of Simon Bjarning of Corning, New York; Christopher Doherty of Prattsburgh, New York; Brian Doherty and his wife, Jolanta, of Emsworth; Evan McClelland and Charlie McClelland of Philadelphia; five great-grandchildren, a niece, Gail Kent Beam; and a nephew, Attorney Robert K. Kent.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard T. Kent, and his wife, Ruth Kilmer Kent; a grandson, Ian McClelland; and two infant brothers.
The funeral will be Wednesday in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with services at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
Friends may call Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Soaring Museum, 51 Soaring Hill Drive, Elmira, NY, or to the First Presbyterian Church, 76 Salem Ave., Carbondale, PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019