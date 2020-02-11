|
Eleanor Michelle Wright Davis, Scranton, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after a long battle with cancer.
Daughter of the late William and Alberta Wright, she worked for Cross Valley Credit Union.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Davis; two sons, Jimmy Wright, Taylor; and Richard Davis Jr., at home; four granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and five sisters, Laura Ingreffea, Ringwood, N.J.; Annie Hedges, Helen Rinaldi, Marsha Topa and Judy Wagner, all of Scranton.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Wright.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Ellie's name.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2020