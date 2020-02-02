|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" Ratay, Olyphant, entered into eternal rest Jan. 29 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of Michael Ratay, who passed away in 1982.
Born in Montdale, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Kapinus and Anna Simcak Kapinus Roman. She was a graduate of Scott High School and was employed until her retirement at Specialty Records in Olyphant. Eleanor will be greatly missed by all who know and love her. She had a deep love for her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Eleanor is leaving behind her beloved cats, Calli and Honey OneSock. She enjoyed going to the polka dances and loved to garden. She also never missed an episode of "Jeopardy!" and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Williams and staff, Geisinger CMC doctors and staff, the staff of St. Mary's Villa and all those at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathy and husband, Michael Kurilla, Archbald, Pa.; and Susan Austin and husband, Bill, Palm Coast, Florida; and one son, Michael Ratay and Tina Merrifield, Jessup; a brother, Bernard Kapinus, Rocklin, Calif.; two granddaughters, Alexandria Derby and Mikaela Ratay; great-grandchildren, Arianne, Deonte and Brielle; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Cyril Kapinus; and a sister-in-law, Joan Kapinus.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted arrangements to the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411, or Roxie's Place Cat Rescue, 354 Freytown Road, Covington Twp., PA 18424. Please visit www.glinskyfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020