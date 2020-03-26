Home

Eleanor Rose (McAndrew) Kisthart

Eleanor Rose (McAndrew) Kisthart of Port St Lucie, Fla., formerly of Scranton, passed away March 7 at Salerno Bay Rehabilitation, Port Salerno, Fla.

Born in Scranton on March 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Michael John and Rose McAndrew. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, John F. (Fred) Kisthart. She is survived by her three children, John F. (Jack), Joan and Ann; and three grandchildren, Kathleen, Shelby and Jamie.

A private service was held in Florida.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020
