Eleanor Ross, 80, of Scranton, died Sunday afternoon at Green Ridge Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Ross, who died Sept. 14, 1986.
Born and raised in Scranton, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Francis and Sophie Punkevicz Murphy. A graduate of Holy Rosary High School, she worked as a bookkeeper at Barrett's Gas Station for 21 years, and then, Walsh Associates (TMG Health) for more than 31 years, before retirement.
Her family was everything to her. Eleanor enjoyed going to many ball games, and could easily be found at a baseball field watching, in succession, her husband, her children and her grandchildren, all the while keeping score. Eleanor had many very close friends, some she knew since grade school, and valued their friendship.
Eleanor leaves behind her three sons, Paul, and wife, Colleen, Dunmore; Frank and wife, Michele, Harleysville; and Joe and wife, Mari, Scranton; seven grandchildren, Kathleen, Mesa, Ariz.; Joe and wife, Sara, Philadelphia; Matthew, Chicago, Ill.; Paul and wife, Caroline, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Sarah, Dunmore; Amanda and Alison, Scranton; a sister, Mary Frances Bunevicius and husband, Joseph, Scranton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Eleanor's family would like to acknowledge and thank all who have cared for her through the years, especially the wonderful staffs, nurses and aides at Green Ridge Health Care Center, all of her doctors and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
The funeral will be conducted Friday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 9 a.m. until the commencement of services. Interment, private, Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements, Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Paul and Eleanor Ross Scholarship Fund, c/o Holy Cross High School, 511 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020