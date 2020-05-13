|
|
Eleanor Tosti, 101, formerly of Jessup, died Monday morning at the Gardens of Green Ridge. She was the wife of Orfel V. Tosti, who died Oct. 30, 2008.
Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Rose Mancioli Marsili and was a graduate of Blakely High School. A resident of Jessup for most of her life, she was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Church, now Queen of Angels Parish in Jessup. Before her retirement, she was a sales clerk in the better dresses department at the Globe Store in Scranton.
Eleanor was a loving mother who scanned over a century of life and never stopped living. She loved spending time with her family and especially her great-grandchildren. She always greeted friends and family alike at her kitchen door with the delicious aroma of something cooking and welcomed everyone into her home to join her for a Manhattan.
Eleanor was a classy lady, kind and generous as well as a good neighbor and loyal friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A special thank you to her caregivers at the Gardens of Green Ridge.
She is survived by her son, Robert M. Tosti and wife, Sally, Waverly; her granddaughter, Jennifer Tosti-Kharas and husband, Dave, Needham, Mass.; two great-grandchildren, Lucy and Theo; three sisters-in-law, Julia Marsili, Gloria Marsili and Norma Tosti; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Marsilio "Murph" Marsili, Ulisse "Doc" Marsili and Leonard Marsili; and her sister-in-law, Rena Marsili.
Graveside services and interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. As a special tribute to Eleanor, especially at this trying time, please extend an act of kindness to your neighbor or someone in need.
Arrangements are under the care of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020