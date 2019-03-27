Eleanor Van Valen, 87, of Moscow, died Sunday evening at Allied Hospice in Scranton after an illness. She was the widow of Charles Van Valen, who died in 2011.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Van Valen.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Sylvester and Anna Benavitch Pacyna, Eleanor was employed for many years in the local garment industry before her retirement. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow.
Sincere thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Michelle Ferguson and Bobbi Dunkle.
Surviving are her daughters, Kimberly Van Valen, Moscow; and Victoria Monahan and husband, John, Madison Twp.; brothers, Robert Pacyna and wife, Joan, Scranton; and Donald Pacyna and wife, Shirley, Scranton; sister-in-law, Janet Pacyna, Tewksbury, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Pacyna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Robert Simon, pastor, as celebrant. Interment and committal will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.
Friends may call Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2019