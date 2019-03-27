Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Van Valen. View Sign





Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Sylvester and Anna Benavitch Pacyna, Eleanor was employed for many years in the local garment industry before her retirement. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow.



Sincere thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Michelle Ferguson and Bobbi Dunkle.



Surviving are her daughters, Kimberly Van Valen, Moscow; and Victoria Monahan and husband, John, Madison Twp.; brothers, Robert Pacyna and wife, Joan, Scranton; and Donald Pacyna and wife, Shirley, Scranton; sister-in-law, Janet Pacyna, Tewksbury, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Pacyna.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Robert Simon, pastor, as celebrant. Interment and committal will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.



Friends may call Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.

