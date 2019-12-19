|
Elijah Maldonado of Scranton, the beautiful son of Tiffany Berdecia and Nestor Maldonado, passed away Saturday at Danville Geisinger Medical Center. He was eight years young.
Born on July 2, 2011, and raised in Scranton, Elijah was currently a third grade student at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in North Scranton. A natural athlete, he played baseball at West Scranton Little League, wrestled and had aspirations of being a professional boxer one day. He'd never turn down a motorcycle ride and he loved collecting Nerf toys.
Leaving being a heartbroken family who will never forget their beloved Elijah, they've just gained their guardian angel.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Nestor Maldonado Jr., Gabriel Maldonado, Adrian Maldonado, Jonathan Stanley, Brianne Santiago, Queenie Maldonado and Nazrine Hurwitch; grandparents, Frankie Cintron and Maria Berdecia; aunts, Connie Catepano and Angel Berdecia; uncles, Ralph and Bert Maldonado; and several cousins.
Preceding him in death was his grandfather, Nestor Medina; and his grandmother, Sonia Maldonado, who recently died on Oct. 14.
A blessing service by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019