Elinor McDonough Kairis, a resident of Clarks Summit, died Saturday at Reading Hospital in Reading, after an illness. She had been staying with her son and his family, Ryan and Erica Kairis, for the last several months.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late William and Ruth Howarth McDonough, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1966, and a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Scranton.
Before her illness, Elinor played a key role for over 20 years in administration with the Business Enterprise Group, Donahue Funeral Home and Greater Columbia Medical Transport. Elinor's warm manner, charm and grace made her a favorite with all she came in contact. She will be deeply missed.
Known to her nieces and nephews as Aunt Pudge, she was known for her infectious smile and laugh. She loved socializing and spending time with her family and friends. Pudge could light up a room with her bright smiling eyes.
Elinor is survived by her sons, Ryan and wife, Erica Kairis, Sinking Spring, Pa.; and Gregory Kairis and companion, Rhiannon August, Scranton; three grandchildren, Alexa, Natalie and Drew Kairis, Sinking Spring; sister, Carol Murray, Scranton; brother, William McDonough and wife, Kathy, Dunmore; as well as several nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and numerous close friends who loved her dearly.
She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert Murray, in 2014.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elinor's name to St. Joseph's Center or Women's Resource Center, both in Scranton.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral Mass, memorial service and interment will be celebrated at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020