Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Elisa Betti, 105, of Jessup, passed into eternal peace on Monday, Oct. 21, at home. She was the widow of Harry Betti, who died in 1970.
Born in Hilldale, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Annunziata Colabrusco Mariucci. Prior to retirement, she worked in the local garment industry at the Jermyn Dress Factory.
As the matriarch, she enjoyed cooking Sunday and holiday dinners for her family. Her favorite pasttime was playing bingo with her sisters and watching polkas.
Surviving are a daughter, Columba "Betty" Rosetti, Jessup; a son, Gerald Betti Sr. and wife, Marina, Archbald; grandchildren, Bill Rosetti and wife, Sue, Clarks Summit; Linda Panusky and husband, Mark, Old Forge; and Gerald Betti Jr.; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Ubaldo Rosetti; brothers, John, Frolindo and Gino Mariucci; and sisters, Rose Santarelli, Gina Mariucci and Pauline Allegrucci.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Entombment will follow in Glenwood Mausoleum.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 10 a.m. until Mass time in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019