Elizabeth A. "Betty" Brady, 85, Carbondale, died Tuesday at the Forest City Nursing Center. She was the widow of former Carbondale City Councilman, Michael L. Brady, who died in 2004; the couple was married on May 3, 1950, in St. Mary's Church, Eynon.



Born in Eynon, daughter of the late John and Margaret Russell Yatsonsky, she was a devoted member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was previously employed by the Banner Shoe Factory, Honesdale; Fleetwood Trailer, Carbondale; and Waymart Knitwear, where she worked for 25 years.



Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, polka dancing and cooking meals for everyone, especially on the holidays. She liked to travel and go on cruises, and she greatly enjoyed her trip to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Forest City Nursing Center for taking such great care of Betty.



Surviving are three sons, Michael Brady and wife, Amber, Mayfield; Leonard Brady and companion, Terri Curnow, Carbondale Twp.; and Robert Brady and wife, Debbie, Richmondale; six grandchildren, Michael and wife, Sarah; Jonathan and wife, Christina; Kristin, Tyler, Ariana and Robert; two great-grandsons, Michael and Jack; a brother, Paul Yatsonsky, Syracuse; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Yatsonsky; and a daughter-in-law, Mae Brady.



The funeral will be Saturday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.



