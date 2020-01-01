|
Elizabeth "Betty" Kreder, 91, died on Dec. 26, 2019, following a brief illness in the Meadows Health Center at Edgewood Lifecare Community, North Andover, Mass.
Born Elizabeth Anne Judge on July 29, 1928, in Scranton, Betty was the daughter of the late William P. Judge and Mary Musheno Judge.
Betty graduated from Central High School and then attended Keystone Junior College. She subsequently graduated from the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. Betty then held various supervisory roles within the hospital. She continued to utilize her nursing skills throughout her life helping family, friends and those in need.
She married the late Joseph C. Kreder, Esq., acting U.S. attorney, in 1954. They became the proud parents of four children and raised their family in Clarks Summit. Elizabeth was an active member of Our Lady of Snows Church and in the community. Betty served as a eucharistic minister and CCD teacher in the church and was an American Red Cross volunteer. She served in many schools as well as community activities that her children and husband were involved in.
Following the death of her husband, Betty moved to the Edgewood Community in North Andover, Mass., to be close to her daughter Mary in 2009. She was an active member of the Edgewood Community. Betty chaired the Cuddle Dolls Program that made dolls for needy children and mentored local high school students who were interested in careers within health care. Betty loved gardening and took great joy in her garden at Edgewood. She was a kind and loving person who was always there to help others and looked for the best in everyone. Her warm smile and selflessness will be remembered.
She is survived by daughters, Betsy, her husband Dick McCoy, of Camp Hill; Mary, her husband, Jim Robinson, of North Andover, Mass.; Anne, her husband, Jeff Overton, of Reed Point, Mont.; and son, Joe, wife, Katie, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Betty has 10 grandchildren, Katie McCoy Dean, her husband, Tom Dean, of Denver, Colo.; Matt McCoy, his wife, Archana Dittakavi, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Andy McCoy, of San Francisco, Calif.; Meaghan McCoy, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Casey McCoy, of New Orleans, La.; Danny McCoy, of Harrisburg; Graye Robinson, of Boston, Mass.; Jamie Robinson, of North Andover, Mass.; Victoria and Graeham Gillin, of Bozeman, Mont.; and one great-grandchild, Ethan Dean, of Denver, Colo. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Joe, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Mary Kelly.
A Mass of celebration will be held at noon Friday at St. Michael's Church in North Andover, Mass. Following the Mass, there will be a reception for family and friends at Edgewood. Interment will be at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.
Those who wish to remember Betty in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Communities Rising, www.communities-rising.org/donate, or Lazarus House, www.lazarushouse.org/donate.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 1, 2020