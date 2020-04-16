Home

Elizabeth A. Toms


1950 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Toms Obituary
Elizabeth A. Toms, 70, of Clarks Green, passed away Saturday, April 11, at home. She was the wife of William L. Toms. They celebrated 40 years of marriage in November.

Born Feb. 15, 1950, in Scran­ton, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret Lesso Barkasy. Liz attended Dunmore Elementary and graduated from Cathedral High School, Scranton. She continued her education and graduated from Radford University, Virginia, specializing in Hearing Impaired Studies. She also took additional courses at Bloomsburg, Keystone and several other local colleges toward her master's degree. For most of her career, Liz was employed by NEIU and later at Harrisburg School District as a hearing-impaired educator prior to retirement.

She was a member of the Church of the Epiphany, Glenburn, and in her earlier years, St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Scranton.

Liz was associated with the Eastern Star, Dunmore, a proud member of the Altar Guild of the Epiphany Church and the local book club. She was an avid reader and loved to travel and browse antique shops. She took great pride in decorating for each holiday and her home was an admired showplace.

Beside her husband, Bill, surviving are brothers, George and wife, Patricia Barkasy, Moosic; and Eugene Barkasy, Dunmore; nieces, Nicole Hanni and husband, Joseph, Dunmore; and Danielle Gowarty and husband, Edward, South Abington Twp.; a nephew, Jason Toms, Massachusetts; and great-nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed by her friend and caregiver, Joanie Grillo, Clarks Summit.

Preceding her in death were her brothers, Richard and William; and sister, Sandra.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial celebration of Liz's life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter or the United Cerebral Palsy Association of NEPA.

Arrangements entrusted to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.

To offer condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020
