Elizabeth A. Wickkizer, 76, of Macungie, died Thursday, June 27, at Lehigh Valley Hospital/Cedar Crest in Allentown.



Born in Scranton, she was the loving daughter of Mary C. Belli Pizzo of Scranton and the late Louis R. Pizzo. Elizabeth graduated from Penn State University and the University of Scranton, where she obtained her master's degree in education. She was a reading specialist at Pocono Mountain Junior High School for more than 20 years.



Elizabeth enjoyed bowling, bird watching and singing. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan as well as a Penn State fan.



Elizabeth is also survived by her children, Todd Wickkizer, of Eynon; Tiffany Alvarado and her husband, of Allentown; Kimberly Stagg and her husband, of Atlanta, Georgia; and five grandchildren.



There will be a visitation Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Deacon Leonard will conduct a blessing service at noon. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting .



Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.

Published in Scranton Times on July 9, 2019