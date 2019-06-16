Elizabeth A. Koerner (Betsy), 77, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away June 3, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born to the late Ezra and Elizabeth Short, on Oct. 28, 1941, in Scranton, Pa. Betsy graduated from Central High School in Scranton, Pa., in 1959. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing Science in 1980 and her Master of General Administration/Health Care degree in 1992, both from the University of Maryland. She married the late Richard C. Koerner, her high school sweetheart, in 1959, and traveled to where he was stationed as a United States Army intelligence officer. They finally settled down in Glen Burnie, Md., for 30 years before relocating to Fort Myers, Fla., in 2015.



Betsy is survived by her three children, Richard Koerner, of Lindley, N.Y.; David Koerner and Laura Walker, both of Fort Myers, Fla. She is also survived by three grandchildren.



Betsy was also predeceased by her loving husband in 2016.



Betsy was an accomplished emergency/coronary charge nurse and nurse educator. Her career spanned over 40 years. Her love was strongest for our Lord Jesus Christ, her family and friends. Her other love was quilting. Betsy was honored to answer the call to quilters made by the Maryland National Historical Society by participating in the sewing of the replica flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to pen our national anthem. Historically accurate, the 30-foot-by-42-foot flag was flown over Fort McHenry on Sept. 14, 2014, the bicentennial date of this historic event.



A memorial service will be held and live-streamed on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, Fort Myers, Fla.



Well wishes can be posted to the tribute wall at www.harvey-engelhardt.com.



The family prefers that people make tribute-donations to the Betty Allen Gynecologic Cancer Foundation, www.gyncancerfl.org, in lieu of sending flowers.

