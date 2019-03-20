Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Mulqueen, 96, of Nicholson, Pa., passed away Sunday, March 17.
|
Born April 2, 1922, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Pepper Martin and Pauline Ollendicke Martin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; three of her sons, Charles, William and Thomas; two grandsons and one great-grandson.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Mulqueen Lane (David); her son, George Mulqueen (Jeanne Poplawsky); 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date at the discretion of the family. Memorial donations can be made in Betty's name to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
She left this life the same way she lived her life, on her own terms.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2019