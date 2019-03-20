Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Mulqueen. View Sign

Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Mulqueen, 96, of Nicholson, Pa., passed away Sunday, March 17.



Born April 2, 1922, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Pepper Martin and Pauline Ollendicke Martin.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; three of her sons, Charles, William and Thomas; two grandsons and one great-grandson.



She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Mulqueen Lane (David); her son, George Mulqueen (Jeanne Poplawsky); 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Services will be at a later date at the discretion of the family. Memorial donations can be made in Betty's name to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



She left this life the same way she lived her life, on her own terms.



Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral, 91 State St., Nicholson.

