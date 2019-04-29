Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Mulqueen. View Sign Service Information Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home 91 State Street Nicholson , PA 18446 (570)-942-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Mulqueen, 96, of Nicholson, Pa., passed away Sunday, March 17.



Born April 2, 1922, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Pepper Martin and Pauline Ollendicke Martin.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; three of her sons, Charles, William and Thomas; two brothers, Joseph Martin; and Robert Martin and wife, Marie; two grandsons; and one great-grandson.



She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Mulqueen Lane (David); her son, George Mulqueen (fiancée Jeanne); sister, Dorothy Kiernan (James); daughter-in-law, Madge; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial blessing service celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun will be held Monday, May 6, at 3 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Interment will be in the Nicholson Cemetery.



Friends may call from 2 until time of service. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



She left this life the same way she lived her life, on her own terms.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2019

