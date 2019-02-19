Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann (Novajosky) Tarletsky. View Sign

Elizabeth Ann (Novajosky) Tarletsky, 91, of Scranton, formerly of Mount Cobb, Lake Ariel, died Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton after an illness.



She and her husband, Costy, were married Nov. 29, 1950. Elizabeth (Betty) was a New Year's Day baby, born Jan. 1, 1928. She came from a family of 13 brothers and sisters and she was the youngest. As a child she was a tomboy and loved to climb trees and visit the candy store. Betty was a military wife, a mother of four boys, and a working mom (secretary for an airline caterer, secretary to the dean of Marywood College, den mother and other jobs). Being married to Costy (USAF) their travels took them to Japan, Turkey, Germany, Hawaii and New Jersey. She enjoyed cooking and baking, crocheting and sewing.



She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Dickson City.



She is survived by four sons, Robert and wife, Carrie, of Pensacola, Fla.; Mark and wife, Wendy, of Denver, Colo.; Bruce and wife, Karon, of Lincoln, Neb.; and Christopher and wife, Noreen, of Stewartsville, N.J.; grandchildren, Chris and wife, Ragan; James, Emily, Bryce; Ryan and fiancée, Lindsey Lopez, of Wichita, Kan.; Kelsey Leimeux and husband, Brent, of Denver; Eva and Alex, of Stewartsville; and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Connor, Ashlyn and Sammy; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Stephen Jr., Cyril, Joseph, Paul, Richard and Frank; and two sisters, Mary Novajosky Kura and Margaret Mack.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 830 Fifth Ave., Alpha, N.J. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home Inc., 695 Corliss Ave., Phillipsburg, N.J. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at



In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made in Elizabeth's name to the Northeast Pa. Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Circle, #103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

695 Corliss Avenue

Phillipsburg , NJ 08865

