Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
99 E. Tioga St,
Tunkhannock, PA
Interment
Following Services
St. Stephen's Cemetery
576 Jackson Rd
Shavertown, PA
Elizabeth Ann "Babcia/Nana/Liz" Toole

Elizabeth Ann "Babcia/Nana/Liz" Toole Obituary
Elizabeth "Babcia/Nana/Liz" Ann Toole died at her daughter's (Theresa Ann Calk) home Monday morning, Jan. 20, in Camden, S.C. She was 96 years old. She was the widow and wife of William Anthony Toole, who died at the age of 72 after 44 years of marriage with Elizabeth Toole.

Born July 4, 1923, in Brady, W.Va., daughter of the late John Hohenzy (born in 1880 in Szymanowice, Poland, and Antonia Filimonova (born 1888 in Saratov, Russia). Note that Hohenzy was anglicized to Kokenzie as Antonia's children entered school. This was done by well-intentioned teachers who did this to try to keep the children from standing out as foreigners. Antonia gave birth to six children (Anna, Henry, Alexander, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Caroline), all of whom are deceased, with Elizabeth the last to enter heaven.

She attended Haywood School from first to sixth grade. Around 1951, Elizabeth worked for the Nausbaoums as a live-in maid. Her mom, Antonia, died so her sister Anna returned to take care of Caroline, Elizabeth (12 years) Alex and Nick. She eventually moved to Boston still under the care of her eldest sister. Elizabeth was asked again to be a live-in maid at the Chiltons' home in Massachusetts. She graduated from high school at Hyde Park, Boston. After high school, she attended secretarial classes. Additionally, Saks department store in Boston hired her as a part-time model. In Atlantic City, with the help of her future sister-in-law (Betty Robic), she met William Toole and married him when she was 30. They lived in a small apartment in Washington, D.C., where Liz gave birth to William ("Kevin"), Robert, Brian and Shawn. In 1960 they moved to Annandale, Va., where she gave birth to Theresa and Colleen.

Around 1972, the Toole family moved to Arnold, Md., to support William's new Department of Labor & Management job titled "compliance officer" of the Baltimore, Md., office. Liz blossomed in her new home and soon became one of the top women in her age group playing tennis. She excelled at raising her six kids with love and a firm "arm-pinch" when needed. Her greatest joys in life came after her children grew up, married and started having grandchildren. William's "Kevin's" daughter, Katie; Robert's son, Shane; Brian's sons, Cody and Kyle (great-grandson, Lincoln and great-granddaughter, Lauren); Shawn's sons, Riley and Tim (great-granddaughter, Teagan); and Theresa's daughters, "Lizzie" and Mary, and sons, Cort and "Ham." She showered all her grandchildren with an endless supply of pure love and felt she never had enough time with them. This was her gift … shower her kids and grandkids with love throughout her life.

Elizabeth Toole is survived by her five children, William Kevin O'Toole (daughter, Katie O'Toole); Robert J. Toole and his wife, Cheryl Toole (son, Shane Toole); Brian P. Toole and his wife, Kerry Toole (sons, Cody Harlow and Kyle Wingate); Shawn A. O'Toole and his wife, Diana W. O'Toole (sons, Riley and Timothy O'Toole); Theresa A. Calk and her husband, Cort Calk (sons, Cort and William "Hamilton" Calk, and daughters, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Ratner and her husband, Drew Ratner; and Mary Calk); and her deceased daughter, Colleen M. Toole and her husband, Sam Dawes (son, Felix Dawes).

Family and friends are invited to attend Elizabeth's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa., to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment will follow in the St. Stephen's Cemetery, 576 Jackson Road, Shavertown, PA (near the Huntington Dam). A viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020
