Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Elizabeth Ayre
Elizabeth Ayre


1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Ayre Obituary

Elizabeth Ayre, 88, Clarks Summit, died Thursday at home. She was the widow of Robert Ayre Sr., who died in 1993.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Allene Carlson Leonhart. She was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Before retirement, she was the bookkeeper for Miles Auto Parts, McClintock Florist and Sears Carpet Cleaning.

"Liz" was a standout athlete at Falls Overfield High School from where she graduated.

She was an avid and accomplished bowler who participated with the Globe All-Star Team in the late 1950s. She competed in many state and national events, becoming one of the best female bowlers in the region. In later years, Liz enjoyed her many trips to Atlantic City with her close friends and monthly trips to Mohegan Sun, bingo, and book club with her friends from Bedford Towers.

Liz was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a loving friend to so many. Despite all of her difficulties, she remained concerned more for others than herself right to the very end. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are a son, Robert Jr. of Nicholson; a daughter, Bonnie Margarido and her husband, Charles, Tunkhannock; four grandchildren, Robert W. Ayre III, Clarks Summit; Charles R. Margarido and partner, Donna Allen, Mehoopany; Laura J. Smerbeck and husband, John, State College; and William C. Margarido, Portland, Ore.; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Smerbeck and William T. Margarido.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William and Robert Leonhart.

Special thanks go out to Marlene Hudson for the daily care and companionship provided over the last eight years and through some of her most difficult days.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


Remember
