Elizabeth (Betty Ann) Borek, 81, passed away on Nov. 7 at her home in Bloomfield, N.J. She was the wife of Frank J. Borek for 62 years, mother of Frank Borek, of Bloomfield, and the late John J. Borek, grandmother of Elizabeth and Andrew Borek and great-grandmother of Zofia, the joy of her life.

Betty Ann was born in Scranton to the late James M. and Alice Finnegan Doyle, and lived for 60 years in Bloomfield. She worked at Moran's Hallmark Store in Bloomfield for many years.

Betty Ann is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Andrew Borek and wife, Barbara; Edward Borek and Roman Borek; cousin, James Boyer and his wife, Ann; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she remembered with Hallmark cards throughout the years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial funeral Mass on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Interment will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019
