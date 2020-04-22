|
Elizabeth "Betty" Carey, 95, of Carbondale, died Monday at the Carbondale Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Carey, on Nov. 12, 1984.
Born March 29, 1925, in Simpson, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Newfrock Kohut. Betty was a 1942 graduate of Fell High School, Simpson, and had been employed for 39 years at the Gentex Corp., Simpson, before her retirement. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Simpson, and was devoted to praying the rosary. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed partaking in the sing-alongs that volunteers would perform for the residents at the nursing home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Haley, Dr. Morris and the staff at the Carbondale Nursing Center for their kind and compassionate care to their aunt. A very special thank you is extended to the Rev. Marek Wasilewski for his visits and prayers with Betty.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Mannion; and four brothers, Robert, Michael, Eugene and John Kohut.
Private funeral services will be held from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. A memorial liturgy will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020