Elizabeth "Beth" Ciuccio

Elizabeth "Beth" Ciuccio Obituary

Elizabeth "Beth" Ciuccio, 84, of Scranton, passed on Wednesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the wife of Louis A. Ciuccio Sr., who died on July 2, 1987.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late David and Blanche Slugg. Beth was a graduate of West Scranton High School, and retired from Aramark Food Services at the University of Scranton. Beth was an avid reader and loved her family.

She is survived by five daughters, Linda Fasulo and husband, Tony; Laura Bieniecki and husband, Bill; Amy Ciuccio and fiancé, Tim Bunevitch; Barbara Pesta and husband, Leonard; and Alison Castellino and husband, Charles; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild, soon to arrive; one sister, Carole McHale; daughter-in-law, Debbie Ciuccio Martin; sister-in-law, Theresa Guarnari; nieces and nephews. Beth was predeceased by her son, Louis Ciuccio Jr.; and daughter, Teresa Ciuccio.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton, by the Rev. Elliott Cooke, pastor of Jackson Street Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be on Monday, 4 to 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth's name can be made to ARC of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.


