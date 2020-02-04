|
Elizabeth (Betty) Davis, 91, of Sandy Springs, Ga., formerly of West Scranton and Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, Jan. 31. Her husband, the late Donald W. Davis, preceded her in death in 1971. Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Anna Dougherty Howarth. She was member of St. John the Baptist Church until its closing and then attended St. Ann's Basilica until she relocated to Georgia.
Betty was a graduate of West Scranton High School and was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for 44 years prior to retirement. While working for Bell, Betty maintained a very active lifestyle as a member of the Pioneers and became a union steward for the IBEW, also serving on the board for the Scranton School for the Deaf.
She moved to Sandy Springs, Ga., to be with her beloved son, Don and his wife, Gwen, and her grandchildren. Betty was a truly loving and devoted mother and grandmother who derived great strength from her Catholic faith and was a lifelong devotee to St. Ann's Novena. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her son, Donald W. Davis, Ph.D., M.D., and wife, Gwen K. Davis, M.D.; and two grandchildren, Kristin Hauser and Ryan Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Annabelle Shilkofski and Edith Langan; and two brothers, Alfred and George Howarth.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton PA 18505.
The family requests that those attending the funeral on Thursday please proceed directly to the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020