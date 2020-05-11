|
Betty Jane Dean, 87, formerly of Jermyn, went to her reward in heaven on May 9, 2020. Her husband of 52 years, Michael J. Dean, preceded her in death in 2005.
Born in Mayfield, daughter of the late Samuel and Selina Bound Griffiths, she was a graduate of Jermyn High School and Lackawanna Business College, and worked at the First National Bank of Jermyn. Faith, family and friends defined her life.
Before health issues ensued, Betty was active in the Primitive Methodist Church of Jermyn, serving in many areas (choir, Missionary Society, Sunday School). Her family has fond memories of sing-alongs at the piano and re-enacting the holiday plays she had written. She was also an involved member of the Jermyn Events Committee.
Betty was a resident of the Lackawanna Health Care and Rehab Center for the past seven years. The family wishes to thank Lackawanna Health and the Wright Center for the wonderful care she received.
Survivors include her son, Michael Dean and wife, Christine, Endwell, N.Y.; daughter, Beth Nagurney and husband, Don, North Wales, Pa.; and grandchildren, Victoria and Daniella Dean, and John and Josie Nagurney. Also surviving is her brother, David Griffiths, Endicott, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Michael, she was also preceded in death by their daughter, Marguerite (Peggy) Warren; a brother, William Mayne; and a sister, Evelyn (Mayne) Galavitz.
Due to current restrictions, graveside services at the Jermyn Cemetery will be private.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Primitive Methodist Church of Jermyn.
Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020