Elizabeth (Betsy) Desmond of Wilmington, N.C., passed away Feb. 11 at Cape Fear Life Care, Wilmington.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1964, to Dan Desmond and Abby Warman in Tarrytown, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her father, Dan Desmond, of Wilmington; and is survived by a daughter, Mackenzie Kline, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a son, Tucker Lewis Kline, of Wilmington; her mother, Abby Lewis Warman, of Leland, N.C., (formerly of Waverly, Pa.); a sister, Sarah Paterson, of Neenah, Wis.; her stepfather, Sandy Warman, of Leland (formerly of Waverly, Pa.); her stepmother, Lydia Desmond, of Wilmington; many cousins, three stepsisters, uncles and aunts; and a nephew, Josh Paterson.
Elizabeth was loved by everyone who had the good fortune to know her. Her interests were diverse. She was an RN, worked at Physician Alliance for Mental Health of Wilmington, volunteered with Nurses for Africa, and most recently she was a metalsmith jeweler (Elizabeth Desmond Jewelry Design) with a studio at the Artworks in Wilmington. Her jewelry is an example of her wonderful creative spirit.
Elizabeth grew up in Fairfield, Conn., lived in Pennsylvania, Westchester County, N.Y., and moved to Wilmington about 15 years ago. She touched many lives with her beautiful spirit, grace, intelligence, beauty and creativity. She was a shining light in this world who will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love her. She will never be forgotten and will forever be in the hearts of those who loved her.
A celebration of life will be held in Waverly sometime in the next few months. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care of Wilmington: https://lifecare.org/ways-to-give/
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020