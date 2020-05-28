|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Eckenrode Ellis, formerly of West and South Scranton, died Tuesday at the Linwood Nursing Center after an illness. In 2018 she celebrated 66 years of marriage with her loving husband, Gene Ellis Sr., who died Aug. 30, 2018.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Manley Eckenrode, a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Scranton, and a member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Betty loved traveling with her husband, spending time at the campground, hosting every Christmas dinner, summer cookouts and mother daughter shopping trips followed by family dinners. As Grandmother she was always babysitting one or two grandchildren at a time. An avid gardener, you could always see her in the springtime planting flowers in her garden.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to administrator Ellen Craven and the entire staff of the Linwood Nursing Center for the wonderful and compassionate care provided not only to Betty during her residency but also to her husband, Gene, a former resident.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Olmedo and Jeannine Radocesky, both of Scranton; and Jacqueline Ellis, Carlisle; a son, Eugene E. Ellis Jr. and his wife, Karen, Jefferson Twp.; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Eugene Radocesky; a sister, Ann Marie Link; and brothers, Paul and William Eckenrode.
Given the current pandemic, private graveside and interment services, celebrated by Father Patrick McLaughlin, pastor of Immaculate Conception, will be held on Friday at Cathedral Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the Linwood Activities Fund, 100 Linwood Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Arrangements entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020