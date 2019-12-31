|
Elizabeth "Betty" Farrell Bestrycki, 95, of the Minooka section of Scranton, died Monday at the Mountain View Care Center after an illness. Her beloved husband of over 56 years, Chester M. Bestrycki Sr., predeceased her.
Born in Minooka, daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen Farrell, she graduated from the Minooka School and was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church.
Betty was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph T. Farrell Jr., Francis Farrell, Patrick J. Farrell; and her sisters, Dorothy Petrini, Margaret Farrell, Mildred McNamara and Mary Lebo.
Surviving are her son, Chester M. Bestrycki Jr., his wife, Janet Bestrycki; and her three grandchildren, Haley, Caitlin and Shannon, all of Minooka.
The family wishes to thank Mountain View Care Center and its staff for the wonderful care given to Betty during her stay.
The funeral will be held Friday at 9 a.m. from the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, Birney Avenue, Minooka, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, Minooka. Interment, parish cemetery.
Family and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eagen Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019