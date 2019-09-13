|
Elizabeth Gatto Maikranz, 87, of Taylor, entered eternal rest on Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her beloved husband, Jerome J., died May 1, 2002.
Born and educated in Taylor, she was one of three daughters born to the late Anthony and Mary Moscow Gatto. Eliz worked as a seamstress in the garment industry until her retirement. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish. Eliz was an avid reader, worked on the daily crossword puzzles and was an accomplished baker, passing down the recipe of her mother's delicious cinnamon buns to her family. Eliz had a remarkable memory for birthdays, anniversaries and milestone dates and not just family! She regularly sent cards to everyone celebrating their day. Ironically, the loss of her memory was a major devastating aspect of her illness. She truly made a lasting impression on all who knew her and she leaves behind endearing memories to all who loved her. She also shared a close bond with her devoted cat, Will.
Surviving are a son, Mark, with whom she lived and who was her primary caretaker; four daughters, Mary E. Marks, Statesville, N.C.; Kathleen Franceschelli and husband, Joseph; and Therese Maikranz, all of Old Forge; and Anita Davis, Taylor; eight grandchildren, Marilynn (Josh) Kaplan, Aaron (Kristen) Marks, Daniel J. (Jennifer) Marks, Dr. Jennifer (Todd) Hosterman, Anthony Franceschelli, Stephanie (David) Kimble, and Anna and Ian Davis; nine great-grandchildren, Jake and Eva Kaplan, David and Jackson Marks, Olivia and Parker Marks, Roselyn, Benjamin and Aurelia Hosterman; a sister, Anita Gatto, Taylor; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robert "Sonny" Davis; and her sister, Marie Prislupsky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Friends are asked to go directly to the church.
Friends and family may call Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff from the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their extraordinary care and compassion toward our mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth are encouraged to be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 13, 2019