Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Goreschak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Bette) Goreschak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth (Bette) Goreschak Obituary
Elizabeth (Bette) Goreschak, 79, Throop, died June 16 at The Gardens of Scranton after months of battling cancer.

She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Amelia Neroski Peffer.

She was highly active in the Throop community and will be greatly missed by all.

She leaves behind her sons, Joseph S. Goreschak and his wife, Helene, Spring Brook Twp.; and Jeffrey Goreschak and his wife, Mary Sue, Clarks Summit; and brother, Frank Peffer. She had five grandchildren, Valerie, Justin, Alexis, Jolene and Joseph, whom she loved dearly, and was about to become a great-grandmother in July.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Goreschak Jr.; brother, Robert Peffer; sisters, Francine Wallace and Marie Crossin.

Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop.

Send online condolences to [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.