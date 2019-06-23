Elizabeth (Bette) Goreschak, 79, Throop, died June 16 at The Gardens of Scranton after months of battling cancer.



She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Amelia Neroski Peffer.



She was highly active in the Throop community and will be greatly missed by all.



She leaves behind her sons, Joseph S. Goreschak and his wife, Helene, Spring Brook Twp.; and Jeffrey Goreschak and his wife, Mary Sue, Clarks Summit; and brother, Frank Peffer. She had five grandchildren, Valerie, Justin, Alexis, Jolene and Joseph, whom she loved dearly, and was about to become a great-grandmother in July.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Goreschak Jr.; brother, Robert Peffer; sisters, Francine Wallace and Marie Crossin.



Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop.



Send online condolences to [email protected]

Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary