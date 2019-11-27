|
|
Elizabeth J. Peters, of Clarks Green and Lake Winola, passed away on Nov. 24. She was happily married to her late husband, Albert E. Peters, for 58 wonderful years.
She was the daughter of the late William and Clementine Decker Loughran. Bette, as she was usually called, was a member of St. Ann's Maronite Church, where she served as a lector and a member of its Our Lady Queen of Peace Sodality. She was a graduate of Marywood Seminary and Marywood College and attended the University of Scranton and the Juilliard School of Music, New York City. She was formerly the president of the Mother's Club of the Scranton Preparatory School, as well as president of the Marywood College National Alumni Association. She was a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She will be remembered by the many oil and watercolor paintings she created, that now adorn the walls of her children's and grandchildren's homes. She used her artistic talents on many of the designs of her husband's architectural engineering firm. Bette was gracious, beautiful, intelligent and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Bette always had the attitude and spirit of a much younger person. She had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh. She was always there to help and guide with encouraging words. Never afraid to speak her mind, she inspired everyone to recognize their potential in order to be all they could be. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Bette loved her summer days at Lake Winola with her husband, Al, rowing their boat, canoeing, swimming and sunning on the dock. They were surrounded by their children, Dr. John Peters and wife, Debbie; Rick Peters and wife, Alice; Maryla Scranton and husband, Bill; Mark Peters and attorney William Peters. She adored her grandchildren, Elizabeth Anthony and husband, Jay; Sara Martin and husband, Chris; Brook Rossetti and husband, Greg; Richard Peters and wife, attorney Lauren, and great-granddaughter, Lucy; Dr. Rachael Conaboy and husband, attorney William, and great-grandsons, Jack and Warren; Dr. John Peters Jr. and wife, Samantha; Brian Peters and wife, Natalie; Rebecca Peters, William Peters Jr. and Kate Peters. She loved her friend and caretaker of many years, Meri McCall; as well as her dearest and closest friend of 75 years and college roommate, Sister Maryla Farfour, I.H.M.
The family would like to thank the staff of Allied Services Hospice Unit.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green, with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers and food, please send a contribution to Allied Services or the Weinberg Food Bank.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019