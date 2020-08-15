Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Jessup, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
1101 Willow St
Peckville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Schultz Obituary

Elizabeth J. "Betty Jean" Schultz, a resident of the Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, formerly of Jessup, died Thursday evening. She had a loving and caring heart that will be truly missed by all who knew her. She was the widow of Major Frank W. Schultz, USMC (Ret.), who died in 1999.

She was born in Jessup, the daughter of the late Stanford and Elizabeth Gaughan Conniff. She was a graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1948. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville.

Surviving are sons, Frank Jr., Carbondale; and Edward, New Mexico; two granddaughers, Audryanna and Jessica; four great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Healey and husband, Joseph; brother, Stanford "Buddy" Conniff; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by son, David J. Schultz; brother, Daniel Conniff; and sister, Elaine Marchegiani.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.

Attendees are to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and a mask will be required.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -