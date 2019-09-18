Home

Elizabeth Jane Joffe


1949 - 2019
Elizabeth Jane Joffe Obituary
Elizabeth Jane Joffe, 70, of Archbald, passed into her eternal life where her family and her Lord where waiting to welcome her home.

Elizabeth was born in Beverly, Mass., on June 25, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Lucien and Lucy Alexander St. Pierre.

She grew up in the town of Essex and attended local area schools. Elizabeth was a graduate of St. Anne's High School, class of 1967. She continued her higher education at Northeastern University to pursue a degree in nursing.

She spent most of her nursing career at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Md., and ended her nursing career at the Veterans Administration Hospital of Wilkes-Barre, in 1994.

During these years Elizabeth fell in love with Peter T. Joffe and they were happily married on May 18, 1983. Together the couple raised their two children, Robert and Melissa in the White Haven Area.

Elizabeth and her husband Peter were active members in the Peckville Assembly of God Church and the church's food pantry.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving parents and her son, Robert.

Surviving are her husband, Peter, at home; daughter, Melissa Kubicki, Chesapeake, Va.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Michael, Chesapeake, Va.; and brother, Robert St. Pierre and his wife, Donna, Sterling, Va.

A service to honor Elizabeth will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Business Route 6, Blakely, PA 18447. Service will be officiated by Pastor Terry Drost.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can made to a local animal shelter of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019
